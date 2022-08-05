AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX index slips after U.S., Canada jobs data

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 07:53pm

Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index fell on Friday and was set to end the week lower, as energy stocks posted steep weekly losses, while fears of an aggressive policy tightening path by central banks weighed on global sentiment.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.14 points, or 0.08%, at 19,561.9.

The index took cues from the global markets as U.S. and European stocks declined after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations for a 75-basis-point rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

Meanwhile, Canada’s economy unexpectedly lost jobs for the second month in a row in July after a year-long boom, but analysts predicted that this would not stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates to fight inflation.

“While today’s figures muddy the waters further for policymakers, the Bank of Canada will likely focus on the historic low unemployment rate and still strong wage growth to justify another non-standard rate hike at its next meeting,” said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

US job growth surges in July as labor market defies recession fears

The Canadian central bank raised rates by a hefty 100 basis-points last month in a bid to tackle soaring prices and said more hikes would be needed.

Weighing on the index, the rate-sensitive technology stocks fell 0.7%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 1.0% to $1,769.9 an ounce.

The resource-heavy Toronto benchmark index was set to end the week 0.8% lower dragged down by an 8.1% weekly drop in energy stocks, as oil prices pulled back on concerns over a possible recession and a fall in fuel demand.

Among individual movers, Canopy Growth Corp slumped 6.8% on posting another core loss, denting investor hopes that the cannabis producer would turn profitable anytime soon.

TC Energy Corp fell 4.8% after saying on Thursday it had struck a deal with a Mexican state utility to develop a $4.5 billion natural gas pipeline.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange’s canada's main stocks

Comments

1000 characters

TSX index slips after U.S., Canada jobs data

ECP summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case on August 23

Govt to continue suppressing imports for another 3 months: Miftah Ismail

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 rises 1.62% on easing energy prices

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

Read more stories