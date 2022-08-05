European shares steady ahead of US jobs data

European shares were subdued on Friday with all eyes on US jobs data expected later in the day, while investors assessed Bank of England’s biggest rate hike in 27 years amid growing fears of a recession.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 was flat at 0705 GMT amid worries that the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of rate hikes would slow economic growth in the world’s largest economy.

Miners rose 0.6% as copper and most other base metals continued to find support from a weaker US dollar.

Deutsche Post added 5.8% on posting double-digit growth in revenue and earnings and confirmed its outlook for 2022.

London Stock Exchange Group gained 1.4% on saying costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged and it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.

European shares edge higher on earnings lift; growth fears persist

German insurer Allianz fell 2.3% on posting a worse-than-expected 23% fall in second-quarter net profit.

Weighing on the oil and gas sector, crude prices languished near their lowest since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, with markets juggling concerns of supply shortage and slower demand.