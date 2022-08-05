AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
ANL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.71%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GTECH 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.73%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.81%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.28%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 34.8 (0.85%)
BR30 15,198 Increased By 68.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 262 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 67 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 11:33am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday, led by information technology companies, as a US legislation to compete with Chinese chipmakers stoked expectations of more domestic support.

China, HK shares rise as infra hopes sway investor focus from Taiwan

** The CSI300 index rose 0.4%, to 4,117.85 points, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3%, to 3,198.11 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.1%, to 20,192.36 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index gained 0.2%, to 6,890.90.

** China’s CSI Information Technology index jumped 3.4%. The semiconductor sub-index soared nearly 6% on Friday and more than 13% for the week, and was set to log its best weekly performance in two years.

** The US Senate last week passed sweeping legislation to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry, hoping to boost companies as they compete with China.

** US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry, during her visit to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

** Most other sectors remained subdued, with banks, property developers and consumer staples each up less than 0.5%.

** China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

** Geopolitical tensions aside, sentiment in Chinese A-shares remained low due to weak economic fundamentals, COVID-19 outbreaks and real estate sector woes.

** Tech companies listed in Hong Kong edged up 0.7%, with Alibaba down 2.1% as the e-commerce giant reported flat quarterly revenue growth for the first time.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Withdrawal of CNIC condition: DGDIA’s supply chain integration plan likely to hit a snag

Petroleum prices: Finance hints at making changes, adjustments on weekly basis

Read more stories