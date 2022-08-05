AGL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.71%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.76%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 83.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,702 Increased By 277.1 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 73.5 (0.47%)
Markets

Hong Kong shares extend gains at open

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2022 11:04am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended gains into a third day Friday, helped by a forecast-beating earnings report from e-commerce titan Alibaba, though traders are keeping a cautious eye on China’s military drills around Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 percent, or 109.55 points, to 20,383.59.

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 6.19 points, to 3,195.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.28 percent, or 5.92 points, to 2,141.25.

