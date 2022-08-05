Hong Kong shares extend gains at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended gains into a third day Friday, helped by a forecast-beating earnings report from e-commerce titan Alibaba, though traders are keeping a cautious eye on China’s military drills around Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 percent, or 109.55 points, to 20,383.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 6.19 points, to 3,195.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.28 percent, or 5.92 points, to 2,141.25.