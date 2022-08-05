AGL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.71%)
Strong earnings boost Japanese shares to nearly 2-month high

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:31am

Japanese stocks surged to a nearly two-month high on Friday, as upbeat corporate earnings helped the Nikkei benchmark index sthrough the 28,000 psychological barrier.

The Nikkei share average hit 28,167.04, its highest level since June 9, before settling up 0.71% at 28,131.87 by the end of the morning session.

The index extended gains to a third straight day and has risen 0.49% so far this week.

The broader Topix index gained 0.68%.

“Overall the earnings results look good, so there’s a sense of relief,” said a domestic securities broker.

Sentiment was lifted by the rally in Taiwanese stocks, with the TAIEX index climbing 1.8%, and gains in US stock futures, said a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

Investors had previously expected to see more tentative movements ahead of the release of US employment data due later in the day.

At least 132 of the Nikkei’s constituents climbed, while 87 dropped and six traded flat. Kikkoman Corp led the gains among Nikkei’s best performers, gaining 9% after the food manufacturer posted a strong earnings report.

Nippon Steel Corp came close with gains of 8.81% after the company forecast a 6% drop in its annual profit, way smaller than analysts had expected. Clothing manufacturer Fast Retailing gained 1.27% after it floated plans to open its first US store for discount brand GU this autumn.

Bucking the sombre mood, entertainment company Konami Group Corp turned to be the worst performer in the Nikkei, losing 4.14% after reporting a fall in profit despite an uptick in its revenue.

Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

Shipbuilder Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd lost 4% following weak quarterly numbers.

