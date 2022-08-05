AGL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.99%)
EPCL 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
FCCL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.34%)
FFL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
FLYNG 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GTECH 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.27%)
OGDC 82.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
PAEL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.97%)
TREET 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
TRG 93.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
UNITY 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
WAVES 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.46%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 15,205 Increased By 75.3 (0.5%)
KSE100 41,566 Increased By 140.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,711 Increased By 51.3 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady as market juggles supply shortage, demand worries

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:25am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices steadied in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower demand.

Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81 a barrel, Oil prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, though signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices.

“OPEC’s meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages,” ANZ Research analysts said.

For September, OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day.

The hike is one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

The global crude oil markets remained firmly in backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating tight supplies.

Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter with the European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on Dec. 5.

“With the EU halting seaborne Russian imports, there is a key question of whether Middle Eastern producers will reroute their barrels to Europe to backfill the void,” RBC analyst Michael Tran said.

Most Gulf bourses in red on selling pressure, falling oil prices

“How this Russian oil sanctions policy shakes out will be one of the most consequential matters to watch for the remainder of the year,” Tran added.

For now, signs of an economic slowdown capped price recovery.

Recession worries have intensified following the Bank of England’s warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised interest rates by the most since 1995.

“If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a ‘stagflation’ era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Investors are focused on the US employment report to be released later in the day, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by 372,000 jobs in June.

Any signs of strength in the labour market could feed into fears of aggressive steps by the US Federal Reserve to curb inflation.

Oil prices Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices steady as market juggles supply shortage, demand worries

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories