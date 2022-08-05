Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan and the European Union on Thursday launched Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP), covering the period 2021-2027 with an initial grant of 265 million Euros earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024.

Dr Riina Kionka, the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, here on Thursday. The matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and extended gratitude for taking out her time to visit the ministry.

He further appreciated the reciprocal and congenial relations that Pakistan shares with the EU and apprised the Ambassador that the development cooperation between Pakistan and the EU goes back to 1976 and Pakistan is looking forward to further enhancement of relations.

He highlighted the current flood situation in the country and apprised the Ambassador about the donor coordination in immediate flood relief during this disastrous situation.

EU envoy calls on Hina

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts and assured coordination between both parties on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting was followed by joint launching of MIP, covering the period 2021-2027. An initial grant of 265 million Euros has been earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024 singed between the Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka, and the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

“This grant provided by the European Union will support the goals set out by the Government of Pakistan in its Vision 2025” said Secretary Hayaud Din.

The objectives of the current MIP are guided by the country’s strategic development priorities and the overall geopolitical programme of the European Commission (2019-2024), with the aim to further enhancing integrated cooperation, as outlined under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The indicative allocations for 2025-2027, as well as the possible modification of other substantial elements of this MIP will be carried out through an inclusive mid-term review of its implementation, jointly with national authorities and civil society.

The MIP will support Pakistan’s Vision 2025 through a Team Europe approach together with the EU Member States.

The Team Europe approach will deliver on the EU’s Global Gateway at country level. The proposed Team Europe Approach will support a green economic recovery by collectively investing in and transforming the sectors that generate green jobs. “The EU multi-annual indicative programme for Pakistan sets out the EU’s development strategic objectives in support of a stable, democratic and pluralistic Pakistan, in line with the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (2019), which frames the relationship between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” said EU Ambassador Dr Kionka.

