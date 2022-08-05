AGL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.71%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.76%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 83.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,702 Increased By 277.1 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 73.5 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 11:11am

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan and the European Union on Thursday launched Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP), covering the period 2021-2027 with an initial grant of 265 million Euros earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024.

Dr Riina Kionka, the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, here on Thursday. The matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and extended gratitude for taking out her time to visit the ministry.

He further appreciated the reciprocal and congenial relations that Pakistan shares with the EU and apprised the Ambassador that the development cooperation between Pakistan and the EU goes back to 1976 and Pakistan is looking forward to further enhancement of relations.

He highlighted the current flood situation in the country and apprised the Ambassador about the donor coordination in immediate flood relief during this disastrous situation.

EU envoy calls on Hina

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts and assured coordination between both parties on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting was followed by joint launching of MIP, covering the period 2021-2027. An initial grant of 265 million Euros has been earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024 singed between the Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka, and the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

“This grant provided by the European Union will support the goals set out by the Government of Pakistan in its Vision 2025” said Secretary Hayaud Din.

The objectives of the current MIP are guided by the country’s strategic development priorities and the overall geopolitical programme of the European Commission (2019-2024), with the aim to further enhancing integrated cooperation, as outlined under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The indicative allocations for 2025-2027, as well as the possible modification of other substantial elements of this MIP will be carried out through an inclusive mid-term review of its implementation, jointly with national authorities and civil society.

The MIP will support Pakistan’s Vision 2025 through a Team Europe approach together with the EU Member States.

The Team Europe approach will deliver on the EU’s Global Gateway at country level. The proposed Team Europe Approach will support a green economic recovery by collectively investing in and transforming the sectors that generate green jobs. “The EU multi-annual indicative programme for Pakistan sets out the EU’s development strategic objectives in support of a stable, democratic and pluralistic Pakistan, in line with the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (2019), which frames the relationship between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” said EU Ambassador Dr Kionka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EU European Union government of pakistan SDGs Multi Annual Indicative Programme

Comments

1000 characters
Hassan Aug 05, 2022 11:03am
This article needs corrections in English, sentence construction, paragraph and paragraph order cohesion, and generally expression. It is very difficult to read with all these issues, and it uses acronyms and other things which are not explained. I read the BRecorder because it usually doesn't have this awful style that other newspapers have.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories