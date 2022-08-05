ABL to host NIC FinTech Hackathon 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Pakistan’s first of its kind and largest Incubation centre, is hosting yet another exciting FinTech Hackathon in collaboration with Allied Bank (ABL). If you are a coder, UI/ UX expert or a problem-solver with a passion for FinTech, here’s your chance to get a shot at Rs 1 million in prize money.

Hackathons are a great way to mobilize the community to find solutions to existing micro and macro-economic problems prevalent in the country. The NIC has teamed up with various organizations in to focus on some key economic areas of interest. This time we are joining hands once again with Allied Bank, to revolutionize the fintech sector of Pakistan.

“Allied Bank has always been on the forefront of innovation and this FinTech Hackathon is another step in the same direction, bringing Pakistan’s brightest minds together to over come the current challenges in the digital financial industry.Hence, collaborative efforts are required in providing solutions for financial inclusion and empowering the SME, Retail and Consumer segments,” said Aizid Razzaq Gill, CEO Allied Bank.

“It fills my heart with pride to see stakeholders in various capacities joining hands with the National Incubation Centre in its humble attempt to encourage innovation and build disruptive solutions. Indeed, collaboration is the way forward and the success of events like this prove the power of partnerships in building the ecosystem,” said Pervaz Abbasi, Director NIC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022