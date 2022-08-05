KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 42,368 tonnes of cargo comprising 37,173 tonnes of import cargo and 5,195 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 37,173 comprised of 2,105 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,034 tonnes of Wheat, 6,594 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds & 23,440 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 5,195 tonnes comprised of 1,180 tonnes of containerized cargo, 350 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,665 tonnes of Corns.

-Nearly, 257 containers comprising of 257 containers import and 00 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 22 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s loaded containers while 31 of 20’s and 92 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Al Shaffiah, Naeba Galaxy, Diva and Bao Ning Ling have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Seamax Westport, GFS Prestige, California Trader, Jolly Quarzo, Sea Wolf and FLC Celebration sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 12 cargoes, namely Oriental Bibiscus, Gulf Barakah, Spruce 2, X-Press Anglesey, Long Beach Trader, Hyundai Bangkok, Osaka, Vincent Mountain Kavita, Jvs Raffles, Loa Fortune and Beauty Jasmine were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Aframax Riviera, Henrika and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while a containers ship ‘MSC Iris’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 137,311 tonnes, comprising 92,604 tonnes imports cargo and 44,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,514` Containers (1,494 TEUs Imports and 2,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 more ships, Prestigious and Aquaruby scheduled to load/offload 50,000 tunnes Condensate and 60,000 tunnes Coal are expected to take berths at FOTCO and PIBT on Thursday, 4th Aug-2022.

