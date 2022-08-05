KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 04, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Adam Sec. Avanceon Limited 15,000 78.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 78.12
AKD Sec. Cordoba Logistics 2,000 9.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 9.03
Sakarwala Capital Cordoba Logistics (R) 38,000 0.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,000 0.35
Fortune Sec. Hum Network Limited 1,950,000 7.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,950,000 7.10
Intermarket Sec. Kohat Cement 50,000 136.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 136.10
AKD Sec. Kohinoor Power 500 4.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.00
AKD Sec. Leather Up 500 14.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.19
Darson Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,229 97.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,229 97.31
Seven Star Sec Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 49.19
Pearl Sec 1,500 38.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 42.57
AKD Sec. Sakrand Sugar Mills 1,000 8.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 8.95
Topline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 92.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 92.85
Total Turnover 2,061,229
