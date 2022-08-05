KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 04, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Adam Sec. Avanceon Limited 15,000 78.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 78.12 AKD Sec. Cordoba Logistics 2,000 9.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 9.03 Sakarwala Capital Cordoba Logistics (R) 38,000 0.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,000 0.35 Fortune Sec. Hum Network Limited 1,950,000 7.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,950,000 7.10 Intermarket Sec. Kohat Cement 50,000 136.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 136.10 AKD Sec. Kohinoor Power 500 4.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.00 AKD Sec. Leather Up 500 14.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.19 Darson Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,229 97.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,229 97.31 Seven Star Sec Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 49.19 Pearl Sec 1,500 38.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 42.57 AKD Sec. Sakrand Sugar Mills 1,000 8.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 8.95 Topline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 92.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 92.85 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,061,229 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022