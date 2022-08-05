KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 04, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
346,743,034 166,013,878 8,962,520,086 4,398,773,714
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 547,519,265 (585,672,035) (38,152,769)
Local Individuals 7,429,535,825 (7,368,936,937) 60,598,888
Local Corporates 2,976,821,086 (2,999,267,205) (22,446,119)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments