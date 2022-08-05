Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Sakrand Sugar 30.9.2021 Nil (359.507) (8.06) 14.09.2022 07.09.2022
Mills Limited Year Ended 03.30.P.M. to 14.09.2022
AGM
Mari Petroleum 30.9.2021 620% (F) 33,063.011 247.84 28.09.2022 22.09.2022
Company Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. to 28.09.2022
AGM
Fauji Foods Limited - - - - 30.08.2022 24.08.2022
11.00.A.M. to 30.08.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Waves Singer Pakistan Limited Book Closure for Entitlement of in the ratio of 100 shares
for WAVES the shareholders will get 20 shares of Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE)
