KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Sakrand Sugar 30.9.2021 Nil (359.507) (8.06) 14.09.2022 07.09.2022 Mills Limited Year Ended 03.30.P.M. to 14.09.2022 AGM Mari Petroleum 30.9.2021 620% (F) 33,063.011 247.84 28.09.2022 22.09.2022 Company Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. to 28.09.2022 AGM Fauji Foods Limited - - - - 30.08.2022 24.08.2022 11.00.A.M. to 30.08.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Waves Singer Pakistan Limited Book Closure for Entitlement of in the ratio of 100 shares

for WAVES the shareholders will get 20 shares of Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE)

