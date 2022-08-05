AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd     29-Jul-22     5-Aug-22         NIL          44778
AEL Textiles Ltd **               5-Aug-22    11-Aug-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd **    5-Aug-22    11-Aug-22
Habib Bank Ltd                    9-Aug-22    11-Aug-22    15% (ii)          44777
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd         9-Aug-22    11-Aug-22    100% (i)          44777
First Prudential Modaraba #      29-Jul-22    12-Aug-22                      44785
KASB Modaraba #                  29-Jul-22    12-Aug-22                      44785
First Pak Modaraba #             29-Jul-22    12-Aug-22                                    12-Aug-22
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     10-Aug-22    12-Aug-22    21% (ii)          44777
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd         12-Aug-22    14-Aug-22    50% (ii)          44783
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     11-Aug-22    15-Aug-22    100% (i)       5-Aug-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              11-Aug-22    15-Aug-22    550% (i)       5-Aug-22
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 12-Aug-22    16-Aug-22     25% (i)      10-Aug-22
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd *           10-Aug-22    17-Aug-22                   4-Aug-22
United Bank Ltd                  17-Aug-22    19-Aug-22    40% (ii)      15-Aug-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-Aug-22    22-Aug-22
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Ltd #                      19-Aug-22    25-Aug-22                                    25-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd        22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22         NIL                        29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd       22-08-2022   29-08-2022         NIL                        29-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd            23-Aug-22    31-Aug-22         NIL                        31-Aug-22
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
 Ltd.                            20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22    280% (F),15% B    44820         26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    200% (F)          44820         27-Sep-22
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd               21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    150% (F)          44823         27-Sep-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

