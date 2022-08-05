KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Jul-22 5-Aug-22 NIL 44778 AEL Textiles Ltd ** 5-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd ** 5-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 Habib Bank Ltd 9-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 15% (ii) 44777 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 9-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 100% (i) 44777 First Prudential Modaraba # 29-Jul-22 12-Aug-22 44785 KASB Modaraba # 29-Jul-22 12-Aug-22 44785 First Pak Modaraba # 29-Jul-22 12-Aug-22 12-Aug-22 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 10-Aug-22 12-Aug-22 21% (ii) 44777 AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 12-Aug-22 14-Aug-22 50% (ii) 44783 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 11-Aug-22 15-Aug-22 100% (i) 5-Aug-22 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 11-Aug-22 15-Aug-22 550% (i) 5-Aug-22 Bank Alfalah Ltd 12-Aug-22 16-Aug-22 25% (i) 10-Aug-22 Nishat (Chunian) Ltd * 10-Aug-22 17-Aug-22 4-Aug-22 United Bank Ltd 17-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 40% (ii) 15-Aug-22 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-Aug-22 22-Aug-22 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd # 19-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 Waves Home Appliances Ltd 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 NIL 29-Aug-22 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 22-08-2022 29-08-2022 NIL 29-Aug-22 Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Aug-22 31-Aug-22 NIL 31-Aug-22 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280% (F),15% B 44820 26-Sep-22 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200% (F) 44820 27-Sep-22 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150% (F) 44823 27-Sep-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

