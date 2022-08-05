KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Jul-22 5-Aug-22 NIL 44778
AEL Textiles Ltd ** 5-Aug-22 11-Aug-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd ** 5-Aug-22 11-Aug-22
Habib Bank Ltd 9-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 15% (ii) 44777
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 9-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 100% (i) 44777
First Prudential Modaraba # 29-Jul-22 12-Aug-22 44785
KASB Modaraba # 29-Jul-22 12-Aug-22 44785
First Pak Modaraba # 29-Jul-22 12-Aug-22 12-Aug-22
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 10-Aug-22 12-Aug-22 21% (ii) 44777
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 12-Aug-22 14-Aug-22 50% (ii) 44783
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 11-Aug-22 15-Aug-22 100% (i) 5-Aug-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 11-Aug-22 15-Aug-22 550% (i) 5-Aug-22
Bank Alfalah Ltd 12-Aug-22 16-Aug-22 25% (i) 10-Aug-22
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd * 10-Aug-22 17-Aug-22 4-Aug-22
United Bank Ltd 17-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 40% (ii) 15-Aug-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-Aug-22 22-Aug-22
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd # 19-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 25-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 NIL 29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 22-08-2022 29-08-2022 NIL 29-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Aug-22 31-Aug-22 NIL 31-Aug-22
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd. 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280% (F),15% B 44820 26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200% (F) 44820 27-Sep-22
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150% (F) 44823 27-Sep-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments