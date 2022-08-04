AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, industrials

Reuters Published August 4, 2022

Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than nine-week high on Thursday, boosted by financial and industrial firms on hopes the island nation would secure a bailout package amid its worst economic downturn in decades.

Sri Lanka will restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund in August, the country’s new president said this week, while calling on lawmakers to form an all-party government to resolve the economic crisis.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.84% at 8,229.14, rising for a sixth straight session.

Heavyweights LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings rose 20% and 9%, respectively.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 150.2 million shares from 123.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares close at 8-week high as industrials surge

The equity market turnover was 3.8 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.64 million), compared with 2.68 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 468.7 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 3.54 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, industrials

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against US dollar

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

PSX rallies for third successive session, KSE-100 rises 0.87%

Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

SBP tells TAG Innovation to 'refund all outstanding funds to its wallet holders'

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high

Oil fall on demand fears, supply tightness offers floor

Most Gulf bourses in red on selling pressure, falling oil prices

Read more stories