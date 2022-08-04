AGL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
Malaysia’s ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug. 31

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 11:14am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug. 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday.

Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise, after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

Palm ends two-session decline; changes in Indonesia export tax cap gains

Malaysia now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban, Ronald had said on Monday.

Malaysia’s chicken exports Ronald Kiandee

