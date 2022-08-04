AGL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.46%)
ANL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
EPCL 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.81%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.74%)
OGDC 82.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.35%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
PRL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 19.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
TRG 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 41 (1.01%)
BR30 15,143 Increased By 123.9 (0.83%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 395.6 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,689 Increased By 119.7 (0.77%)
Hong Kong stocks close with rally

AFP Published August 4, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Thursday as traders tracked a Wall Street rally and healthy US data, which allowed them to turn their attention from the impact of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit on China-US relations.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.06 percent, or 406.95 points, to 20,174.04.

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.80 percent, or 25.36 points, to 3,189.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.86 percent, or 18.14 points, to 2,135.33.

