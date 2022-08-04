Hong Kong stocks close with rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Thursday as traders tracked a Wall Street rally and healthy US data, which allowed them to turn their attention from the impact of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit on China-US relations.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.06 percent, or 406.95 points, to 20,174.04.

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.80 percent, or 25.36 points, to 3,189.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.86 percent, or 18.14 points, to 2,135.33.