HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday morning as traders tracked a rally on Wall Street fuelled by a drop in oil prices and better-than-expected US economic data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.24 percent, or 244.16 points, to 20,011.25.

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 percent, or 15.75 points, to 3,179.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.55 percent, or 11.69 points, to 2,128.88.