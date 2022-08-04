AGL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.09%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.27%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
EPCL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.26%)
FLYNG 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
GGGL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
GGL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.64%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
MLCF 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.64%)
OGDC 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.16%)
UNITY 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 50.7 (1.25%)
BR30 15,165 Increased By 145.8 (0.97%)
KSE100 41,536 Increased By 467.5 (1.14%)
KSE30 15,729 Increased By 159.8 (1.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese stocks rise on earnings optimism, Toyota earnings in focus

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 09:50am

Japanese stocks gained on Thursday, tracking positive Wall Street sentiment overnight, as investors reacted to earnings from key companies reported the previous day.

Japan’s Nikkei share average was up 0.54% at 27,892.68 at the break after briefly breaking through the 28,000 barrier, which it hasn’t closed above since June 9, 2022.

The broader TOPIX index was more muted, down 0.08% at the break, after bouncing between positive and negative territory. Toyota Motor Co, Japan’s largest automaker, is scheduled to report its earnings later in the day.

That appeared to weigh on investors in early trading. “There’s a strong sense that people are waiting to see Toyota’s results,” said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

Another automaker, Subaru Corp, was one of the best performers on the Nikkei in the morning session, gaining 7.25% after a positive earnings report and optimistic comments from its president about future sales in the United States.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 91 made gains, 129 made losses, and five were flat. Casio Computer Co Ltd gained the most, adding 7.59% after forecasting stronger profits for its current financial year.

Other technology companies helped the Nikkei after the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index gained 2.65% overnight.

Sumitomo Electric Industries was up 5.32% and Tokyo Electron Ltd added 3.62%.

The worst performer was Z Holdings Corp, the operator of Yahoo Japan and Line, which fell 10.95% after releasing its earnings.

Investors also eyed video game maker Nintendo after it announced a year-on-year slump in Switch console sales, but the stock only slid 0.09%.

The company’s forecast for the current fiscal year remains unchanged.

Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese stocks rise on earnings optimism, Toyota earnings in focus

Intra-day update: Rupee continues merry path, appreciates to 225 against USD

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Zawahiri

Oil prices rebound on supply concerns after drop to near 6-month low

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

Read more stories