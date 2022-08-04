AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
Non-compliance of directions: Dastgir orders disciplinary proceedings against AEDB director

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan has ordered disciplinary proceedings against Director (Wind/ Thermal/ Solar) AEDB, Sheraz Anwar Khan on non-compliance of his directions.

In a letter, Minister’s Director General, Amjad Hafeez stated that the concerned officer was conveyed the directions of the Minister at 09:57 pm on 01-08-2022 on his cellphone to brief the Minister on Solar Policy initiatives at 09:00 am on August 02, 2022 in the office of Federal Minister for Power.

However, the officer did not make it to the Minister’s office at 09:00 am. Subsequently, when he was contacted by the Director General Minister Office, at 09:06 am on August 02, 2022 on his cell number, he tendered various excuses which have no provisions in the rules.

“This is tantamount to disregard of the directions of the Minister, having the force of law, being directions of the government. This further shows your non-seriousness and inefficiency in discharging of your official responsibilities,” said Amjad Hafeez, DG to Minister in his letter.

According to the DG, Minister-in-charge for Power Division has shown displeasures on this act of omission and commission under rule 5(8), 5(9) and other enabling provisions of the Rules of Business, 1973. The Minister has further directed the Chief Executive Officer, AEDB to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the concerned Director under intimation to Minister Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

