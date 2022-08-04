‘Police Martyrs Day’ today

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, the “Police Martyrs Day” will be observed on Thursday in the provincial capital with traditional zeal and fervour with Punjab police organising special ceremonies in the honour of those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

A police spokesperson said that as many as 1,573 police officers, including 320 from Lahore, 112 from Rawalpindi, 105 from Faisalabad and 99 from Gujranwala, have so far embraced martyrdom while protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

To commemorate their sacrifices for the nation, special ceremonies will be organized at different offices of police officers across Punjab and the armed squads will also pay special salutations to the martyrs, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022