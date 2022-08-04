KU declares MA 2019-2020 results

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the results of MA (Previous) Regular Annual Examination 2019-2020 of Islamic Studies, Political Science, and Education, and MA (Previous) External Annual Examination 2019-2020 of English, General History, and Political Science, and MA (Final) Regular Annual Examination 2019-2020 of Islamic History, Islamic Studies, and Political Science, and MA (Final) External Annual Examination of 2019-2020 of English, General History, and Political Science.

According to the gazette issued, 29 candidates were registered of which 23 students appeared in the MA (Previous) Regular Islamic Studies Annual Examination 2019-20 and 21 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.30 percent.

It shows that 27 candidates were registered and 24 students appeared in the MA (Previous) Regular Political Science Annual Examination 2019-20 and 17 candidates cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 70.83 percent.

It also shows that eight candidates were registered and appeared in the MA (Previous) Regular Education Annual Examination 2019-20 and six students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 75 percent.

The gazette further shows that 55 candidates were registered and 40 students appeared in the MA (Previous) External English Annual Examination 2019-20 while 10 candidates managed to clear the exams. The overall pass percentage was 25 percent.

As per the gazette issued, 50 candidates were registered and 41 students appeared in the MA (Previous) External General History Annual Examination 2019-2020 and 15 candidates were declared passed. The overall percentage was 36.59 percent.

The gazette also shows that 360 candidates were registered of which 300 students appeared in the MA (Previous) External Political Science Annual Examination 2019-20 and 199 candidates were declared passed in the exams. The overall pass percentage was 66.33 percent.

The gazette shows that one candidate was registered and appeared in the MA (Final) Regular Islamic History Annual Examination 2019-20 and managed to clear the exam with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

It also shows that 20 candidates were registered and 19 students appeared in the MA (Final) Regular Islamic Studies Annual Examination 2019-2020 and 13 candidates cleared their papers with the first division and five students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 94.74 percent.

As per the gazette, Tahira Moheeb daughter of Moheeb Ashrafi, having seat number 32518, and a student of Abdullah Government College for Women obtained 749 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and secured the first position.

Jaweriya d/o Abdul Ghafoor, having seat number 32510, and a student of Abdullah Government College for Women, received 717 marks and bagged the second position while Bisma Naseem d/o Muhammad Naseem, having a seat number 32503, a student of Abdullah Government College for Women, got 716 marks and third position.

Meanwhile, 25 candidates were registered and 24 students appeared in the MA (Final) Regular Political Science Annual Examination 2019-20 of which eight candidates cleared their papers with the first division and 13 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 87.50 percent.

According to the gazette issued, Samreen Tufail d/o Tufail Muhammad, having seat number 32540, and a student of Abdullah Government College for Women, bagged 674 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and first position while Mahnoor Shahzadi d/o Muhammad Riaz, having seat number 32532, and a student of Abdullah Government College for Women, obtained 631 marks and second position while Kulsoom d/o Ghulam Rabbani, having a seat number 32527, and a student of Abdullah Government College for Women got 613 marks and third position.

As per the gazette, 63 candidates were registered and 50 students appeared in the MA (Final) English External Annual Examination 2019-20 of which eight candidates declared passed with the second division and one student cleared the exam with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 18 percent.

The gazette shows that 24 candidates were registered and 21 students appeared in the MA (Final) General History External Annual Examination 2019-20 of which 11 candidates passed with their papers with the first division, and five students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 76.19 percent.

It shows that Shazia Goher d/o Siraj Uddin Qurashi, having seat number 611818, collected 708 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and bagged the first position, Muhammad Tariq Khan son of Gul Zarin, having seat number 611804, obtained 701 marks and second position while Amtual Hafeez d/o Hafeez Ullah Butt, having seat number 611822, got 699 marks and third position.

It also shows that 175 candidates were registered of which 153 students appeared in the MA (Final) Political Science External Annual Examination 2019-20 and 29 candidates were declared passed with the first division and 91 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.

It further shows that Farhana d/o Zafar, having seat number 616287, received 638 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched the first position, while Umm-e- Ghazal Iqbal d/o Muhammad Iqbal Uddin Ahmed, having a seat number 616348, secured the second position, whereas Sikander s/o Roshan Ali Sangani, having seat number 616247, got 633 marks and third position.

