Aug 04, 2022
Pakistan

Scott J Miller’s Master Mentors volume featuring BoP president launched

Press Release Updated August 4, 2022 07:05am

LAHORE: The second iteration of “Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights from our Greatest Minds” by best-selling author Scott Jeffrey Miller was announced. The book is a condensed collection of practical strategies and methods designed to help readers reach new heights in their personal lives and professional careers, by distilling essential learnings from the top business minds and thought leaders of our time.

In continuation of Master Mentors Volume 1, published in September 2021, Miller has added 30 new transformative insights to the Master Mentors library in his easy-to-understand manner; written with an express focus on the requirements of readers that are short on time, highly challenged, or facing a critical life or career decision.

Master Mentors Volume 2 features Zafar Masud, President & CEO The Bank of Punjab, as the book’s first Master Mentor. Masud is also the first thought-leader from outside the Western Hemisphere to be featured in either of the volumes; more specifically, he is the first Master Mentor from Pakistan who was invited to lend his insights to this literary undertaking.

The book starts off strong with the first chapter dedicated to Masud, as he provides his unique perspective, drawing from his extensive international banking experience, and his wealth of personal experiences (not least of which was his miraculous survival in the crash of PIA flight PK8303, in May 2020).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

