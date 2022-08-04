AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
I&EE, PEC organise seminar

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Committee (I&EE), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) organised a seminar, “Innovations in Healthcare”.

Alsons Group of Industries, a leading industrial group in Pakistan collaborated in the event, sponsored by Systems Limited, the premier technology organization in Pakistan, with a track record of over 45 years of providing successful solutions to complex business problems under digital, data, cloud and business process outsourcing.

The guest speaker, David J Howard, a known medical professor and technologist travelled to Pakistan from the UK.

Howard gave a detailed presentation on the latest innovations in medical sciences, biomedical engineering, and devices.

He also shared his global experience as regards new needs and requirements in the field of health care systems in the developing countries.

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr Najeeb Haroon, Chairman Alsons Group Abdul Rehman Allana, Dr Bhawany Shankar Chaudhry, a HEC Distinguished Professor and Ashraful Kabir, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Systems Limited participated in the seminar.

Kabir from Systems Limited highlighted the market and technology trends present in the healthcare sector and the contributions done by Systems Limited in terms of expertise and solutions to healthcare clients globally. “Systems Limited is working tremendously and in depth in the healthcare sector by leveraging data in each stage of the whole pharma process using data analytics,” said Kabir.

Chairman PEC Engr Haroon shared the council’s efforts to support innovative ideas by the industry and academia and informed the moot about resolving issues of engineering community and the industry.

Allana shared his experience how his industry started manufacturing biomedical devices and became the very first Pakistani company to produce locally-manufactured device.

The moot was participated by Secretary Planning and Development, Special Secretary Health, CEO Ignite, officials from DRAP, professors from NUST and other engineering universities, NESCOM, doctors, and medical technologists.

