SCBPL introduces ‘Braille-inclusive’ forms for visually impaired customers

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) has recently pioneered special ‘Braille-Inclusive’ banking-forms, for the convenience of visually-impaired citizens. SCBPL has been deploying innovative technologies for world-class financial-services, besides enabling socio-economic growth for the impoverished and the persons-with-disabilities.

Launched in collaboration with Pakistan’s Assistive Technology Startup – BoltayHuroof, this initiative will offer valuable facilities for the well-being of these ‘Special’ consumers.

Continuing with its generous contributions to elevate quality-of-life for the masses, this global financial leader, hosted a formal ceremony. This landmark agreement was signed between the co-founder of ‘BoltayHuroof’ - Hafiz Sheikh Umar Farooq and the Head of CPBB operations at SCBPL – Saadya Riaz.

Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank, said, “This resourceful initiative will enable broader financial inclusion of persons-with-disabilities. Standard Chartered Pakistan is making it easier for the Visually Impaired persons, to open bank-accounts and engage in financial activities, at all branches of the bank. This agreement is the first step towards implementing the ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ agenda of Standard Chartered and the Inclusion-Directive of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Co-founder of ‘BoltayHuroof’ - Hafiz Sheikh Umar Farooq stated that: “True inclusion can only become possible when we accommodate every segment of society in our social, educational and economic systems. This initiative towards financial inclusion by BoltayHuroof and Standard Chartered will bring an empowering difference in Visually Impaired Person’s lives.”

