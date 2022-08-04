KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 03, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
383,318,228 198,453,735 11,098,999,157 5,661,100,074
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 713,194,879 (881,803,489) (168,608,609)
Local Individuals 9,034,335,917 (9,012,217,117) 22,118,800
Local Corporates 4,413,779,133 (4,267,289,323) 146,489,809
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments