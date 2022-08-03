AGL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
ANL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.64%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
EFERT 79.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
EPCL 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.85%)
FCCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.34%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.1%)
FLYNG 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.25%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.73%)
GTECH 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.48%)
OGDC 81.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.77%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.36%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.09%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.2%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.47%)
TREET 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.9%)
TRG 93.09 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.52%)
UNITY 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
WAVES 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.4 (2.27%)
BR30 15,039 Increased By 326.4 (2.22%)
KSE100 41,086 Increased By 894.6 (2.23%)
KSE30 15,593 Increased By 345.1 (2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swiss inflation holds steady at 3.4% in July

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 11:45am

ZURICH: Swiss consumer price inflation held steady at 3.4% in July, slightly less than economists had expected after inflation touched a 29-year high in June.

The reading - still the sixth month in a row that inflation has risen above the Swiss National Bank’s 0-2% target range - comes amid expectations that the central bank could soon tighten policy again after hiking its policy rate in June for the first time in 15 years.

The index was unchanged versus June as prices for heating oil, clothing and footwear fell, offsetting higher prices for gas and supplementary accommodation.

The market had expected year-on-year inflation of 3.5%, according to a Reuters poll of 11 economists. Core inflation that strips out volatile items like fuel and food prices fell 0.2% versus June and rose 2.0% year on year.

Ongoing inflationary pressure means further monetary policy tightening will likely be needed, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan has said.

The challenge of rising inflation

The SNB has signalled it is prepared to see the Swiss franc strengthen as a way to choke off imported inflation, a departure from the campaign it waged for years to rein in the safe-haven currency whose strength hurts the export-reliant economy.

inflation Swiss consumer price

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss inflation holds steady at 3.4% in July

Cabinet yet to approve hike in gas rates

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil flat to weaker ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Read more stories