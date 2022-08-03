AGL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

  • Foreign Office says world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security
BR Web Desk Updated August 3, 2022 11:43am

Pakistan reaffirmed on Wednesday its strong commitment to ‘One-China’ policy, saying it firmly supports Beijing's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has "serious implications for regional peace and stability".

"The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security.

"The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy," the FO said.

The statement further said that Pakistan strongly believes that "inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements".

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

The statement by the country's foreign ministry comes as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said was intended to express American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed island, the first such visit in 25 years and one that risks pushing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.

Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plane at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei and were greeted by Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.

“Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing. “America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

China immediately condemned Pelosi’s visit, with the foreign ministry saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, “has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The ministry said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.

India China Pakistan US Taiwan

