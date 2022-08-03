AGL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
ANL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.94%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.42%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 80.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.63%)
EPCL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.55%)
FCCL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.74%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.59%)
FLYNG 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
GGGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
GGL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.18%)
GTECH 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.64%)
OGDC 81.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.05%)
PAEL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.65%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.35%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.48%)
TPL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TREET 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.61%)
TRG 93.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.47%)
UNITY 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
WAVES 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.71%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 57.1 (1.44%)
BR30 14,973 Increased By 260.3 (1.77%)
KSE100 40,761 Increased By 569.8 (1.42%)
KSE30 15,492 Increased By 244.3 (1.6%)
Indian shares inch up as metal, energy stocks gain

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:21am

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with metal, energy and information technology stocks gaining, as investors eye the central bank’s policy meeting outcome expected later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.16% at 17,372.85, as of 0352 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 58,256.39. Market participants will turn focus to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-day monetary policy meeting which begins on Wednesday.

With inflation at multi-year highs, the RBI’s monetary policy committee is seen raising rates, though the views on the quantum of increase were split wide between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

In domestic trading, the Nifty’s metal index, energy index and IT index rose between 0.4% and 0.5%.

