AGL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
ANL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.84%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.05%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 80.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
EPCL 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.62%)
FCCL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
FFL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.76%)
FLYNG 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
GTECH 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.85%)
OGDC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
PAEL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.65%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
PRL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.54%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.61%)
TPL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.45%)
TRG 93.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.57%)
UNITY 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.07%)
WAVES 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.62%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 57.1 (1.44%)
BR30 14,972 Increased By 258.7 (1.76%)
KSE100 40,737 Increased By 545 (1.36%)
KSE30 15,481 Increased By 232.9 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares start on front foot

AFP Updated August 3, 2022 09:35am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with healthy gains Wednesday morning, recovering some of the previous day’s plunge fuelled by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, though traders remain on edge over the impact on China-US relations.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, or 176.48 points, to 19,865.69.

Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech shares

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.62 points, to 3,188.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 3.06 points, to 2,141.23.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares start on front foot

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

Oil eases over demand worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Read more stories