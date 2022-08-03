Hong Kong shares start on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with healthy gains Wednesday morning, recovering some of the previous day’s plunge fuelled by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, though traders remain on edge over the impact on China-US relations.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, or 176.48 points, to 19,865.69.

Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech shares

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.62 points, to 3,188.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 3.06 points, to 2,141.23.