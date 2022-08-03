AGL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises as investors hunt for firms reporting positive earnings

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:37am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, as investors scooped up shares of Daikin Industries and other firms that reported robust earnings.

By 0208 GMT, the Nikkei share average had advanced 0.7% to 27,779.60 after shedding 1.42% on Tuesday in its biggest daily loss in three weeks.

The broader Topix was up 0.21% at 1,929.77. “Investors looked for stocks with positive earnings results and that gave a boost to the Japanese market,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Also, they bought stocks after a drop in the previous session.” Global risk sentiment was also helped by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s safe arrival in Taiwan, despite threats of action from China, which views the island as a breakaway province.

In Japan, Daikin Industries jumped 4.83% as the air-conditioning maker lifted its outlook, while West Japan Railway rose 2.5% after posting a quarterly operating profit.

Sanrio surged 12.69% after the owner of Hello Kitty brand raised its outlook and dividend payout forecast. Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing rose 2.34% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.16% and technology investor SoftBank Group gained 1.47%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc fell 2.08% and was the worst performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by game maker Nintendo Co, which lost 1.52%.

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

There were 97 advancers on the Nikkei index against 123 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.59 billion, compared to the average of 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

