AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Food prices: expand social protection now!

BR Research Updated August 3, 2022 08:50am

After 36 straight months of double-digit rise (with three seasonal dips), food CPI is on its way to double next month. To be exact, food CPI will be double of its level in August 2018, meaning prices of food commodities (both perishables and non-perishables) as tracked by PBS will be twice where they stood four years ago.

Yes, the last two months of increases may very well have put the inflation dragon on steroids, but this nightmare has long been in the making. And unless general public has seen its income double over the last four years, it means their purchasing power is less than what it was four years ago.

If PBS’ wage tracker is to be believed, that’s most certainly the case. National average daily labor wage has increased from Rs650 to just Rs950, a 46 percent rise in four years. Put it differently, an average daily wager has witnessed purchasing power erode by 27 percent between 2018 and 2022, based on CPI food basket.

That’s no ordinary loss. Pakistanis on average are poorer today than they were just a few years ago.The freefall in currency might make the labor more cost competitive for a while in goods export market, but the pinch that is being felt across the board cannot sustain for too long.

The ‘demand destruction’ lobby might not see it, but the rug is being pulled from under economic growth right after large scale industry was flushed with cheap liquidity in the name of pandemic relief. In its State of the Economy report for FY21, SBP claimed that the overall monetary impact of its Covid-19 relief measures was estimated at over two trillion rupees. Now that growth momentum is being sedated through severe fiscal measures - especially on LSM segment – wage growth will most definitely stall as business profitability falls, at least in the short run.

That GoP has now been forced to introduce austerity measures only means that the grim reaper is collecting its due. Yes, the federal government lacks spine for caving to traders on fixed taxes. But small retailers did not benefit from TERF and loan deferment, big corporates did. Is it so unfair to expect them to play their part?

For its part, the GoP needs to stop the fiscal bleeding in SOEs and untargeted subsidies. Expansion of Ehsaas/BISP needs to take place on war footing, even if that means more funding for Ehsaas replacing the joke that is Utility Store Corporation.Unconditional cash transfers have been demonstrably successful in Pakistan and across rest of the developing world for providing effective social protection.

That would mean deploying technology and digital tools to identify deserving beneficiaries and expanding the net to include every lifeline household. Unfortunately, the fact that relics rule the day at IT ministry demonstrates the seriousness (or lack thereof) of the coalition government.

It has now become increasingly obvious that the federal government – led by PML-N – will not be able to deliver economic growth in the short run-up to next general elections. If it also fails to deliver targeted relief for the poor, it may as well be putting nail its own coffin, come election 2023.

food prices currency Economic growth CPI index

Comments

1000 characters

Food prices: expand social protection now!

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories