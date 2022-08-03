Sindh cabinet asks officials to assess damages caused by rains

KARACHI: The provincial cabinet has directed district administration across the province to start assessment of losses of life, houses, crops, road network and sewerage system so that the federal government could be approached to compensate the affected people.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the local government department to repair all the damaged roads, sewerage lines of Karachi and other districts immediately.

He took this decision while presiding over a cabinet meeting here at CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, chairman P&D and other concerned officers.

The cabinet was told that the heavy monsoon rains had caused havoc in the city and rural areas of the province. CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan said that date crops were almost ready to harvest but heavy rains washed crops away in Khairpur and caused a loss of billions of rupees to the date growers. He also took up the issue of damage caused to other Kharif crops in the province.

The chief minister, on the recommendation of the cabinet, directed all the deputy commissioners across the province to assess the losses, including lives, damaged houses, road network, drainage and sewerage system so that the federal government could be approached for grant. He added that his government would also help the affected people from its resources.

The cabinet approved a proposal to constitute a seven-member management board under the secretary school education to run 53 educational institutions, including 31 schools and 22 Madaris taken over by the government in compliance with FATF terms.

Minister Education Sardar Shah told the cabinet that his department has taken steps to oversee the management of all the taken over educational institutions. The management board has been assigned to run the taken over educational institutions.

At the outset of the meeting, the cabinet members expressed sorrow over the incident of army helicopter. The cabinet also offered Fateh for the people who lost their lives in Sindh and Balochistan during the heavy rains.

The cabinet was told that the roads and drainage system of all the seven routes of Peoples Bus Service were damaged at different locations. The repair of roads and drainage systems would help smooth operation of the newly-launched bus service. The cabinet approved Rs1.5 billion fund for the repair works to be carried out through KMC, KDA and Water Board.

Village solarisation: The cabinet approved a proposal of the Energy department to provide alternate energy solutions like Solar PV Technology for solarisation of the villages. Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh while briefing the cabinet said that mini/micro grids, Solar Home systems would be established to provide electricity to the villages under village electrification plan. Shaikh said that the solarisation of the villages would be a quick and economical solution for village electrification.

The cabinet approved the proposal and the CM directed the Energy department to pre-qualify the firms on divisional level to undertake solarisation of the villages which have no electricity.

The cabinet on the request of an NGO, Children of Adam approved allotment of 10 acre land for establishment of Neuro Psychiatric Center at Deh konkar, karachi. The price fixation committee had fixed the market price of the land at Rs 13 million per acre, but the cabinet approved it at 50 percent of the market price at Rs 6.5 million per acre.

The Information minister told the cabinet that 75 acre land was given to Hyderabad Press club. He added that the club body has requested that registration fees and other taxes should be exempted. At this, Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob said that there was no provision to grant exemption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022