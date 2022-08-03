PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’re bottlenecks along the way

“I reckon we are unable to undertake impartial investigations and…”

“There are some bottlenecks along the way and once they are removed…”

“Bottlenecks as in traffic cones which can be easily over run, or bottlenecks as in a police line stretching from one end of the street to another but which can be overrun though if they have orders to shoot to kill then there will be a massacre.”

“They start off as cones and with time progress to impassable bottlenecks including containers and while some groupings have overturned these containers — I mean I am not a physicist but I reckon given the height and weight of a container one can calculate what weight, read how many humans, can overturn it and…”

“Right, but Nawaz Sharif and children accounts were unearthed by foreign journalists and The Khan party’s funding was unearthed by a British journalist so why can’t our institutions unearth…”

“There is a difference. The Sharifs credited their personal accounts abroad while The Khan credited the party’s accounts back home…”

“Money laundering is a serious crime all over the world whichever way the flow…”

“Indeed, anyway there is one major difference between the Sharif case and The Khan party case.”

“I can’t think of any other difference than what I have already said.”

“The Khan party case was filed by his own Judas if you will while there was no Judas in Nawaz Sharif’s case.”

“So what would you call the 40 plus page hand written affidavit by Ishaq Dar his samdhi who incidentally remains in Nawaz Sharif’s innermost circle.”

“I would call that Dar’s inability to withstand jail, unlike other nawalas and…”

“See the difference: a samdhi, a collaborator, versus Akbar S Babar an ideologue…”

“So lesson learned a collaborator beats an ideologue…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022