AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Disqualification of Murad’: SC rejects plea for larger bench

Terence J Sigamony Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court turned down the plea to constitute a larger bench for hearing the review petition for disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the basis of holding dual nationality and Iqama.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar on Tuesday heard Roshan Ali Buriro’s petition to disqualify Sindh CM under Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution for holding dual nationality, as well as, having an Iqama.

Advocate Hamid Khan, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, requested the bench to form a larger bench. However, the chief justice said constituting a larger bench is now history. Upon that the counsel contended that Justice Yahya Afridi, who was part of the main bench which had decided the case of his client, is not in the bench hearing the review petition. He said Justice Yahya should be included in this bench.

The chief justice, accepting his plea said Justice Yahya is available and can be included in the bench, hearing the review petition.

The Supreme Court on November 6, 2019, by a majority of two to one, had issued a notice to Murad Ali Shah on the review petition. On January 23 that year, a SC bench, also headed by Justice Bandial had rejected a petition of the same petitioner on the grounds that the political rivals should seek remedy from appropriate forums and also questioned the April 6, 2013 order of the returning officer (RO) that had disqualified Murad Ali Shah under Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution by stating that the RO was not a court of law.

Justice Bandial, who had authored the verdict, also noted that Murad Ali Shah had applied for renouncing his citizenship on September 29, 2012, and got a certificate from the Canadian authorities about the cancellation of his citizenship on July 18, 2013.

The judgment had noted that the RO in his order did not mention any finding in terms of wrongdoings and, therefore, his order was ineffective to impose a disqualification under Article 62(1) (f). Justice Bandial had rejected the plea with an observation that the chief minister did not suffer from a lifetime bar under Article 62(1) (f) and, therefore, he was eligible to contest the 2018 general elections.

Roshan Ali in his review petition requested the apex court to set aside the January 23, 2019 order since it contained errors of law and facts apparent on the face of the record, which had crept into the impugned order resulting in serious miscarriage of justice.

“Thus, the Jan 23 is liable to be reviewed in the interest of justice, especially when one of the members of the bench had held that it was a fit case for the grant of leave against the July 20, 2018 order of the Sindh High Court,” the review petition argued.

The petitioner asked whether a judge of the high court, while acting as a member of the election tribunal and having passed an order which was substantially relevant in the subsequent proceedings and after having appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, could rely upon and interpret his own earlier order in a way that would nullify an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court. The case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial Roshan Ali

Comments

1000 characters

‘Disqualification of Murad’: SC rejects plea for larger bench

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories