Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022
Pakistan

Rains, floods: NHA starts advertising tenders for construction of highways

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: National Highways Authority (NHA) has started advertising tenders for the construction and repair of the national highways affected by the recent heavy rains and floods in the country.

The NHA spokesperson said that due to the untiring efforts of the zonal offices, the restoration of traffic on most roads is going on gradually.

Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood is personally supervising the restoration work of the national highways affected by rains and floods. The official said that the work of removing the stagnant flood water and destroying the weeds on Gujarat Bypass and Lahore Eastern Bypass is in progress.

Further, the restoration work of Lunda Bridge in Balochistan has been completed and it has been opened for traffic.

Further, traffic on Hasanabdal-Thakot and Mansehra-Gittidas sections continues as normal. While on the Thakot-Sazin section mud clearance activities have been accelerated to restore the road. Traffic on Quetta, Nushki, Nokundi, Zhob, Sibbi, and Loralai highways is continuing as usual. Ramk-Pezu, Wanda Banuchi-Lachi Toll Plaza, and Lachi Toll Plaza-Peshawar sections of Indus Highway have been restored for traffic. Gharo-Keti Bandar, Karachi-Hub, Lyari Expressway, Karachi Northern Bypass, Karachi- Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Skrand, Mirpur Khas-Umarkot-Khokhra Par, Qazi Ahmed Amri Bridge, and Jam Shoro-Dadu-Wagan highways are safe and traffic is plying on them.

