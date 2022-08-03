KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 02, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
265,359,398 116,708,272 7,291,517,868 3,237,412,794
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 464,073,247 (497,227,324) (33,154,076)
Local Individuals 6,390,179,367 (6,343,274,834) 46,904,532
Local Corporates 2,669,290,842 (2,683,041,298) (13,750,456)
