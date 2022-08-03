KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 02, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,191.61 High: 40,460.89 Low: 39,756.08 Net Change: 115.65 Volume (000): 79,377 Value (000): 4,167,838 Makt Cap (000) 1,592,028,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,018.14 NET CH (+) 47.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,751.79 NET CH (+) 45.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,314.26 NET CH (-) 48.47 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,335.62 NET CH (-) 6.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,773.20 NET CH (+) 1.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,567.44 NET CH (+) 11.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022