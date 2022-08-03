Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 02, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,191.61
High: 40,460.89
Low: 39,756.08
Net Change: 115.65
Volume (000): 79,377
Value (000): 4,167,838
Makt Cap (000) 1,592,028,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,018.14
NET CH (+) 47.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,751.79
NET CH (+) 45.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,314.26
NET CH (-) 48.47
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,335.62
NET CH (-) 6.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,773.20
NET CH (+) 1.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,567.44
NET CH (+) 11.78
------------------------------------
As on: 02-August-2022
====================================
