FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot

UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as a bout of risk aversion hit global markets on renewed U.S.-China tensions, although shares of BP rose after the oil major posted upbeat results and announced a hike in its dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT, echoing the mood in global equities ahead of a potential visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China.

FTSE 100 closes down as oil stocks drop, sterling gains

Helping limit losses in the index, BP climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.

HSBC slipped 1.9% after strong earnings drove a 6.1% gain in the previous session. Exande BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “outperform.”

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 0.6% as shares of Man Group slid 5.6% after the fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term.

Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest seller of building materials, fell 7.5% after downbeat first-half results.