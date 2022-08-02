AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 171.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,270 Increased By 79.9 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 01:09pm

UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as a bout of risk aversion hit global markets on renewed U.S.-China tensions, although shares of BP rose after the oil major posted upbeat results and announced a hike in its dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT, echoing the mood in global equities ahead of a potential visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China.

FTSE 100 closes down as oil stocks drop, sterling gains

Helping limit losses in the index, BP climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.

HSBC slipped 1.9% after strong earnings drove a 6.1% gain in the previous session. Exande BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “outperform.”

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 0.6% as shares of Man Group slid 5.6% after the fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term.

Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest seller of building materials, fell 7.5% after downbeat first-half results.

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Missing army helicopter: PM Shehbaz calls COAS Bajwa

Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA

Oil slips as global demand concerns weigh, OPEC+ meeting eyed

Iran slams ‘destructive’ US sanctions targeting oil trade

Pakistan's oil sales drop 26% to 1.4mn tons in July 2022

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s and Tests

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Read more stories