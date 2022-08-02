AGL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (10.97%)
ANL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.78%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
EFERT 80.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.46%)
EPCL 69.20 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (6.12%)
FCCL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.13%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FLYNG 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
GGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.91%)
GTECH 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.57%)
MLCF 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.47%)
OGDC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.6%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.05%)
TREET 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.28%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.18%)
UNITY 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 44.3 (1.12%)
BR30 14,827 Increased By 353.1 (2.44%)
KSE100 40,367 Increased By 291.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 133.4 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tumbles 5% as Indonesian lowers export tax reference price

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 10:54am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 5% on Tuesday after Indonesia cut its export tax reference price and raised its exportable volumes, with sharp losses in rival edible oils further dragging down the market.

Palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 217 ringgit, or 5.34%, to 3,843 ringgit ($862.82) by the midday break, extending losses for a second day.

Indonesia has lowered its crude palm oil reference price to $872.27 per tonne, effective Aug. 1-15, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud said. This would reduce its export duty, making it more attractive compared to rival Malaysian palm oil.

Palm oil ends 5pc lower as Indonesia ease domestic sales rule

The world’s largest producer will allow exporters to ship nine times the amount sold locally under a domestic sales rule, up from seven times previously, as part of measures to reduce high palm oil stocks.

Palm prices were also weighed down by weakness in the soybean complex as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sparked some sell-off, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

In global markets, there are jitters about an escalation in Sino-U.S. tension with Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan against the objections of China, which regards the self-governed island as a breakaway province.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 3.3%, while its palm oil contract slumped 6.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm tumbles 5% as Indonesian lowers export tax reference price

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

Zero duty on imports from China: FBR unveils revised list of items

Forex consumption: FPCCI urges SBP to issue strategy paper

Read more stories