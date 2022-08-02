AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
PR officers directed to provide relief to flood victims

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the officers to deliver relief to the flood victims free of charge. Saad also asked the CEO Railways to ensure that the medical teams from Pakistan Railways hospitals reach all the affected divisions to assist the district administration.

While presiding over a meeting at Railway Headquarters on Monday, he said in order to show solidarity with the flood victims, all railway officers of grades 17 to 22 will contribute one day’s salary to the flood relief fund.

In the meeting, he was briefed on the steps taken by Railways to provide ration and medical aid to flood-affected areas in Balochistan. Following the directions of federal minister, the Railways administration dispatched teams to set up relief camps in Jhal Magsi, Qila Abdullah and Nushki. Similarly, railway teams at Kan Mehtarzai and Osta Mohammad are on-call to assist the district administration.

For effective delivery of aid to the flood victims, work has been started to install collection points at Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore stations. At these places, philanthropists and welfare organizations will be able to provide aid which will be delivered free of cost to the flood victims.

The railways teams have been directed to be in touch with the district administration of Sindh and Balochistan and PDMA. Railway scouts are also included in the railway teams to assist the administration.

GM Welfare Shoaib Adil has been appointed as the focal person of the flood relief operation who can be contacted on his number 03008386753. The Federal Minister of Railways directed the officers to provide full support of the Railways to the district administration in the flood relief operation.

Khawaja Saad Rafique PDMA flood victims Pakistan Railways hospitals Railway Headquarters

