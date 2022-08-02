AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Young Leadership Conference 2022: End of a bright meeting, the start of a brighter future?

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 07:29am

KARACHI: The Young Leadership Conference 2022 on the theme of ‘Pehchaan’ began brightly and ended on an even brighter note. The huge six-day conference was loaded with knowledge, information and novel experiences.

Due in great part to this year’s theme, participants learned about various topics and aspects. After attending sessions entitled ‘Realisation and Personal Leadership’ and ‘History, Politics and Religion’, the participants aimed to embark on a journey of finding oneself, focused on how to get rid of the chains of stereotypes and taboos.

They also explored how art plays a significant role in bringing people together and how to avail opportunities whenever there is a problem. They also came to know about different aspects of history, politics and religion.

The end of the YLC ’22 was not meant to be the conclusion of the learning process, but the start of a journey as independent and responsible individuals. The Young Leaders are supposed to carry forward the impact of the conference to the larger community through Social Action Projects.

The goal is to instill active citizenship by conscious, thoughtful, critically engaging and practically responsible action.

The fruitful six-day programme had a lot to offer to the participants. One saw them learning, exploring and enjoying the once-in-a-million experience, yet this was not the end because the objective was to recognise and realise one’s ‘Pehchaan’. The goal was to unlock the consciousness that encourages humans to fulfil their responsibilities with humility and love.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

