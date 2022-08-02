KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 288,071 tonnes of cargo comprising 226,703 tonnes of import cargo and 61,368 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 226,703 comprised of 119,909 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,301 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 25,408 tonnes of Wheat, 7,475 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds & 67,610 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,368 tonnes comprised of 57,812 tonnes of containerized cargo, 504 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,910 tonnes of Corns & 142 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 10512 containers comprising of 5600 containers import and 4912 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1491 of 20’s and 1977 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 75 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 607 of 20’s and 831 of 40’s loaded containers while 803 of 20’s and 920 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 09 ships namely, Prague express, Silver Amanda, MT Quetta, Cosco Hamburg, FLC Celebration, KSL Xinyang, Northern Discovery, Baltic Bridge and Teera Bhum have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Dalian, DM Emerald, Cma Cgm Berlioz, Thorswind and MT Karachi sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely Hyundai Oakland, Seamax Westport, Yong DA 9,

Hilda, Jolly Quarze, MSC Milan, GFS Prestige, Pisces Leader, Diva, Spiekroog and tan Binh259 were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Safmarine Ngami, SM Navigator and Dolphon left the Port on Monday morning, while 03 more ships, Xpress Bardsey, Scarlet Rosella and Sth Sydney are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 86,142 tonnes, comprising 53,496 tonnes imports cargo and 32,646 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,824` Containers (629 TEUs Imports and 1,195 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Aframax Riviera, Sahan Jasper, Ante Topic and Ince Marmara & 04 more ships, Seagull, Al-Marrouna, MSC Elaine and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Furnace oil, Palm oil, Coal, Wheat, LPG, LNG, and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT, PQEPT, FAP, SSGC, EETL and QICT on Monday, 1st Aug-2022.

