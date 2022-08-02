AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 closes down as oil stocks drop, sterling gains

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

LONDON: A slump in oil stocks and rally in sterling weighed on Britain’s top share index on Monday, as investors looked ahead to the Bank of England’s next move on interest rates amid a weakening global economic outlook.

As sterling hit a one-month high, the FTSE 100, packed with multinational companies that earn a large part of their revenue overseas, ended down 0.1%. The index had gained as much as 0.7% earlier.

Shares of oil majors BP and Shell fell almost 2% each as crude prices sank nearly 5% after weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook.

Wall Street indexes also wavered after strong gains last week, driven by better-than-expected earnings.

“Earnings season has brought optimism that perhaps market pessimism has been somewhat overdone, yet today has seen data take a nosedive in Europe and China,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Between the biggest German retail sales decline since 1994, and contraction in manufacturing PMI surveys in China, Italy and Spain, the economic picture remains discouraging for investors.” Meanwhile, a survey showed British manufacturing output and new orders declined in July at the fastest rate since May 2020.

The BoE will meet on Thursday, when policymakers are expected to lift interest rates by 50 basis points to 1.75% to tame surging prices, according to a Reuters poll taken over the past week as several economists changed their minds.

The BoE has never raised Bank Rate by a half point since it was made independent in 1997.

Among single stocks, HSBC jumped 6.1% after Europe’s biggest bank announced a higher profitability target and a bullish dividend outlook. It also pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to split itself.

Pearson surged 12.7% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit outlook and said its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping save costs and grow the top line.

The domestically focused midcap index also reversed course to end the session down 0.4%.

Quilter jumped 14.6% after a media report said NatWest Group is considering a bid for the fund manager. NatWest gained 1.2%.

Bank of England FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 closes down as oil stocks drop, sterling gains

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

PM reaches out to flood-hit people in Balochistan

Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

IK calls for imposition of emergency to arrest PKR slide

Read more stories