KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 1, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
149,664,848 78,478,382 4,486,399,507 2,329,226,964
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 289,684,680 (314,618,178) (24,933,498)
Local Individuals 3,970,238,668 (3,937,869,564) 32,369,103
Local Corporates 1,491,273,030 (1,498,708,636) (7,435,605)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments