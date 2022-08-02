AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 1, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
149,664,848           78,478,382          4,486,399,507           2,329,226,964
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     289,684,680        (314,618,178)      (24,933,498)
Local Individuals          3,970,238,668      (3,937,869,564)        32,369,103
Local Corporates           1,491,273,030      (1,498,708,636)       (7,435,605)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

