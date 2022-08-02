AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 1, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 1, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,075.96
High:                      40,378.51
Low:                       40,069.27
Net Change:                    74.40
Volume (000):                 46,741
Value (000):               2,853,711
Makt Cap (000)         1,587,450,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,970.65
NET CH.                    (+) 20.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,706.19
NET CH.                     (+) 4.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,362.73
NET CH.                    (-) 31.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,342.48
NET CH.                    (-) 17.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,771.75
NET CH.                    (-) 10.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,555.66
NET CH.                    (+) 14.96
------------------------------------
As on:                 1-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

