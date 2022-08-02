Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 1, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,075.96
High: 40,378.51
Low: 40,069.27
Net Change: 74.40
Volume (000): 46,741
Value (000): 2,853,711
Makt Cap (000) 1,587,450,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,970.65
NET CH. (+) 20.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,706.19
NET CH. (+) 4.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,362.73
NET CH. (-) 31.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,342.48
NET CH. (-) 17.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,771.75
NET CH. (-) 10.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,555.66
NET CH. (+) 14.96
------------------------------------
As on: 1-August-2022
====================================
