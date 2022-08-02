Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 1, 2022). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 1, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.86 15.36
2-Week 14.90 15.40
1-Month 14.97 15.47
3-Month 15.52 15.77
6-Month 15.63 15.88
9-Month 15.65 16.15
1-Year 15.73 16.23
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments