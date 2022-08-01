AGL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.56%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.28%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.34%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
GGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.54%)
MLCF 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
TPLP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TREET 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.67%)
TRG 91.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -140.7 (-0.96%)
KSE100 40,077 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,191 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble slides to more than three-week low vs dollar

Reuters Updated August 1, 2022 01:23pm

MOSCOW: The rouble slid to a more than three-week low against the dollar in Moscow trade on Monday as oil prices fell and after the Russian currency lost the support of a favourable month-end tax period.

At 0729 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% weaker against the dollar at 62.30, having earlier touched 62.4875, its weakest point since July 7. It had lost 1.9% to trade at 63.66 versus the euro.

High oil prices and a strong current account surplus stemmed some losses last week, but the rouble still lost around 7% to the greenback.

“The rouble weakened steadily due to the end of the tax and dividend period,” said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The tax payment period that usually sees exporting firms convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities ended last week.

Polevoy said it was quite possible that the rouble could soon weaken temporarily to 63-65 against the dollar.

The market is also anticipating news that the government will soon tweak and reinstate Russia’s budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its rainy-day fund with a new cut-off price.

Dollar sinks to 6-week low to yen on bets for less aggressive Fed

Officials may also turn to currency interventions to try to curb the rouble’s strengthening.

The rouble is the world’s strongest-performing currency so far this year, boosted by measures to shield Russia’s financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

These include restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.5% at $103.4 a barrel, falling from early July highs struck last week.

Oil prices under pressure will impact the rouble, said Promsvyazbank analysts, suggesting a trading range for Monday of 61-63 against the dollar.

Russian stock indexes were falling. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.5% to 1,112.9 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% lower at 2,200.9 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble slides to more than three-week low vs dollar

Intra-day update: Rupee hovers near 240 against dollar

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

PTI challenges phased approval of MNA resignations

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions

Indian rupee at over 3-week high on weak dollar, equity inflows

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

July import ebb to help arrest PKR slide: Miftah

Read more stories