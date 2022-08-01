Applications for UK govt's Chevening scholarships to open August 2

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK will open between August 2 and November 1, 2022, it was announced on Monday.

"Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the leadership potential, commitment and skills required to create positive change," said a statement issued by the British High Commission.

"The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible Master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since 1983, over 50,000 professionals including 2000 from Pakistan have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening, it added.

"There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow."

Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Andrew Dalgleish, said, “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

We ensure diversity and opportunity for all. Your age, race, gender, religion and cultural background do not matter to us. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 1 November deadline.”

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 56 Chevening Scholars from Pakistan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

The Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), partner organisations, and partner universities. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master's degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983, and its scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide.