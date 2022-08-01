AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
ANL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
AVN 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.47%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
EFERT 77.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.42%)
EPCL 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.83%)
FCCL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
GGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.59%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
PAEL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
UNITY 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,962 Decreased By -8 (-0.2%)
BR30 14,513 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,118 Decreased By -32 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,217 Decreased By -15 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HSBC earnings beat expectations, increases key profitability goal

Reuters Updated August 1, 2022 10:03am

SINGAPORE: HSBC reported a 15% dip in first-half profit as credit loss provisions rose, but the fall was not as bad as feared and Europe’s biggest bank lifted its returns guidance in the belief that rising interest rates will boost revenue.

In a sign of growing confidence in its ability to improve profitability despite the global economic uncertainty, HSBC raised its near-term return on tangible equity goal to at least 12% from 2023 onwards.

The London-headquartered lender reported on Monday a pretax profit of $9.2 billion for the six months ending June 30, down from $10.84 billion a year ago but beating the $8.15 billion average estimate of analysts compiled by the bank.

The bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 9 cents per share and that it intends to revert to paying quarterly dividends from the start of 2023. It also said share buybacks remain unlikely this year.

“We understand and appreciate the importance of dividends to all of our shareholders. We will aim to restore the dividend to pre-COVID-19 levels as soon as possible,” Chief Executive Noel Quinn, who has been running HSBC for more than two years, said in the results statement.

HSBC said Asia’s share of profit went up to 69% in the first half from 64% a year ago.

Alibaba shares extend losses on US delisting fear

The bank has come under pressure from its largest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, to explore strategic options such as spinning off its mainstay Asian business to unlock greater shareholder value.

Since then, the proposal has won support from some retail investors in Hong Kong who were disgruntled with dual-listed HSBC’s decision to cancel its dividend payment in 2020.

A Hong Kong politician has urged HSBC to spin off its Asia business and appoint representatives of Ping An to its board, as the global lender prepares to meet with Hong Kong shareholders on Tuesday.

HSBC reported a $1.1 billion charge for expected credit losses, as heightened economic uncertainty and rising inflation put more of its borrowers into difficulties.

HSBC

Comments

1000 characters

HSBC earnings beat expectations, increases key profitability goal

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories