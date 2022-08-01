Futures spread declines 1701bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1701bps to 9.15 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 210.8 percent to 164.09 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 52.80 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 139.5 percent to Rs 4.85 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.03 billion.

